Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 317 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,374,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald's has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

