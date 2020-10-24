Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

