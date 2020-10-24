Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,222,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.74. 24,658,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,903,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

