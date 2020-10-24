Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,559. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

