Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,665 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

EMR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. 2,044,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,347. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.