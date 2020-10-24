Country Club Trust Company n.a. Invests $1.91 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,207,000 after buying an additional 641,962 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 843,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 303,142 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5,964.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 276,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.33. 1,373,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,732. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

