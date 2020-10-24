Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 95,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,731,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.02. 842,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,769. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

