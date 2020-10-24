Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 429,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,558,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 127,944 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

