Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 129 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

TMO traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.17. 1,164,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

