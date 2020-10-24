Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,443 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.99. 7,613,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,771. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

