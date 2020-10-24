Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,700 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 454,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 405,024 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.13. 1,509,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,664. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.37.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

