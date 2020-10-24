Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,890 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. AXA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 6,810,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

