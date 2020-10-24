Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $118.90. The company had a trading volume of 326,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,269. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.