Credit Suisse Group Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $136.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

