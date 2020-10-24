Credit Suisse Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $32.00

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of STLD opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Analyst Recommendations for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit