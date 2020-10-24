Credit Suisse Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $32.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of STLD opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

