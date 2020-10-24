CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.47. 1,784,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,731. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

