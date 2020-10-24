CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. CURO Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. 135,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $343.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.22. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CURO Group by 165.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

