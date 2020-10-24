CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. 6,810,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.