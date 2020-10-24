Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.82.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,104.00. Datadog has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,572,634 shares of company stock valued at $153,494,323 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

