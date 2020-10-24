Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $67.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRB. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.57.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $48,480,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after buying an additional 332,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $15,718,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

