Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.48. 234,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit