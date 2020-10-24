Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.48. 234,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

