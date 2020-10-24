Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

