Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.26. 774,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 963,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

