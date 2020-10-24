eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EGAN. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of eGain to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of EGAN opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in eGain by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eGain by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

