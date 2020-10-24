Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 645,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $106.25 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

