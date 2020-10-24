Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 814,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,838,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

