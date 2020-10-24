Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 814,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,838,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

