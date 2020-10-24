Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.04 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 917,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,431. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

