EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,017.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 53,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 462,144 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.