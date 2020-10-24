EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

