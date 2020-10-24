EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.83. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit