Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Evergy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $3,008,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after buying an additional 366,305 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 718,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

