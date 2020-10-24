Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,033,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,720,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

The stock has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

