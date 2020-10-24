Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.70 and last traded at $107.09. Approximately 1,544,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,953,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.