Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 798,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 715,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferroglobe stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

