Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 798,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 715,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.05.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
