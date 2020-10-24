First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Trading 6.3% Higher

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $472.46 and last traded at $471.95. 110,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 49,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

