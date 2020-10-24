Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 237,644 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 237,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Chindata Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Shares of Chindata Group stock remained flat at $$13.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 685,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,128. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solution in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

