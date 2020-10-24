Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.6% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.50. 1,899,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.10 and a 200 day moving average of $427.17. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

