Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 32,452 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,452 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for about 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 156.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $99,712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,246,318 shares of company stock worth $529,698,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. 4,312,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,597.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

