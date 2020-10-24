GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of GB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. GB Group has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions facilitates organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

