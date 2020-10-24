Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Getlink has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

