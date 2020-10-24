Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

