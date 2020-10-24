GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $54.00. 1,386,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,815,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

