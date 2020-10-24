Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRDDY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $24.50.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.