Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRDDY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $24.50.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.