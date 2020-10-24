Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

