Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $167.36 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

