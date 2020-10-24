Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,491 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.