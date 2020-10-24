Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

