Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,545 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

