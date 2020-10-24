Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 183.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,846 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

