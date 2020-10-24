Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 471,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after purchasing an additional 807,854 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

