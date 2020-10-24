Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after acquiring an additional 871,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 586,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

